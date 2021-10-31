PM Modi to hold meeting over low vaccination coverage

Low Covid vaccination coverage: PM Modi to hold review meeting with DMs of over 40 districts on Nov 3

The meeting will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 31 2021, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 15:12 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on November 3 with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low Covid-19 vaccination coverage, the PMO said on Sunday.

The meeting will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the vaccine, it said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya among other states, and chief ministers of these states will also attend the meeting.

Modi will be holding the meeting immediately on his return from abroad after attending the G20 and COP26 meetings, the PMO noted.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Narendra Modi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise

India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise

Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming

Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming

Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way

Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

Climate change: What will wake us up?

Climate change: What will wake us up?

Baldwin regrets 'one in trillion' fatal firing episode

Baldwin regrets 'one in trillion' fatal firing episode

Sangh and Hindutva: The expanding footprint

Sangh and Hindutva: The expanding footprint

 