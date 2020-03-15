3 suspected COVID-19 patients flee from Maha hospital

Maha: Three suspected coronavirus patients flee from hospital

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 15 2020, 10:14am ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2020, 10:49am ist
A medic and security person wearing mask in view of coronavirus pandemic are seen inside an isolation ward. (Credit: PTI)

Three suspected coronavirus patients who had been quarantined left a government hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Saturday evening without informing anybody, the police said.

Two women and a man, admitted to isolation ward of the District Hospital in Ahmednagar, left without informing the doctors, said a police official.

The civil surgeon contacted Tophkhana police station in Ahmednagar city and sought police's help in tracing these persons whose medical reports are awaited, the official added.

Efforts are on to trace them, he said.

One person in Ahmednagar district is among the 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
Maharashtra
patients
Comments (+)
 