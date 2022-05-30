BJP leader booked for remark on Prophet Muhammad

Maharashtra: BJP's Nupur Sharma booked in Thane for 'objectionable' remarks against Prophet Muhammad

Sharma has been charged under IPC sections 298, 294, 153A and 505B for hurting religious sentiments

PTI
PTI,
  • May 30 2022, 19:50 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 19:58 ist
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Credit: Twitter/@NupurSharmaBJP

Thane police in Maharashtra on Monday booked BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate, an official said.

Sharma has been charged under IPC sections 298, 294, 153A and 505B for hurting religious sentiments and other offences based on a complaint, Senior Inspector Ashok Kadlag of Mumbra police station said.

Incidentally, at a rally in Bhiwandi in the district on Saturday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Sharma.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Pregnancy is far more dangerous to women than abortion

Pregnancy is far more dangerous to women than abortion

Man's 5-yr fight for Rs 35 refund helps 3L IRCTC users

Man's 5-yr fight for Rs 35 refund helps 3L IRCTC users

Mona Lisa covered in cake in climate protest stunt

Mona Lisa covered in cake in climate protest stunt

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces

Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces

 