Maharashtra government issues protocols restricting mobile use in office

Ordering the officials to restrict their time spent on mobile phones at work, Maharashtra government has also made protocols for mobile phone use in the office as well as on official tours, News18 reported.

Here is the list of protocols that the state has laid down for the government staffers:

- Officials should use landlines on priority, and should use mobile phones only when there is important work.

- Officials should speak briefly, courteously, and maintain decorum.

- They shouldn’t fight and argue on the phone.

- They should answer phone calls of people’s representatives and senior officials on priority.

- Officials should go out of the cabin to attend urgent personal calls.

- Officials must put phones on silent mode during meetings with seniors.

- Officials should not use earphones during meetings.

- Officials should not switch off their phones during official tours.