Major ports in India to use only home-made tug boats

To promote the Indian shipbuilding industry, the Ministry of Shipping has directed all major ports to procure or charter only made in India tug boats.

"Procurement/chartering of port crafts would need to be aligned with the revised Make in India Order to promote shipbuilding in India. It is proposed to set up a Standing Specifications Committee under Managing Director, Indian Ports Association and comprising representatives from Cochin Ship Yard Limited (CSL), Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and Director General of Shipping," said a statement from the Ministry.

The Standing Specifications Committee would shortlist around five variants/types of tugs and prepare an ‘Approved StandardizedTug Design and Specifications.’ (ASTDS), the statement said.

"The Government is taking 360-degree actions to revive old shipyards and promote shipbuilding in India. It is a step towards bolstering the revival of Indian shipbuilding and a big move towards AatmaNirbhar Shipping in AatmaNirbhar Bharat. The Government will try to create an ecosystem for shipbuilding, ship repair, ship recycling," said Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Ministry will also provide some window to major ports so that construction time would be availed, said a statement.