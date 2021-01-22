Make in India: Indian Railways awards Rs 2,211-crore contract for Vande Bharat-type train sets to Hyderabad-based firm

Railways awards contract for Vande Bharat-type trains

Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high speed train, leaves from New Delhi Railway Station after its flag off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen), Friday, Feb.15, 2019. Credit: PTI Photo

In a push to the 'Make in India' initiative, the Indian Railways on Friday awarded Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd a contract worth Rs 2,211 crore towards the making of 44 rakes of Vande Bharat-like train sets.

"Indian Railways has awarded the work of design and manufacturing of propulsion, control & other equipments for making 44 rakes (16 car each) of 'Vande Bharat' type train sets," the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

This project will be completed under the ''Make in India'' policy with domestic content of 90 per cent, it added.

"The contract is worth around Rs 2,211 crore and has been awarded to the Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad," a spokesperson said.

The first 2 prototype rakes will be delivered in 20 months. Thereafter, on successful commissioning, the firm will be delivering an average of 6 rakes per quarter.

Earlier in August, the Railways had cancelled the tender after Chinese joint venture company CRRC Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited emerged as the only foreign bidder among six contenders. The tender was floated again in September.

According to the Railways officials, the train sets would be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, the Rail Coach Factory in Punjab's Kapurthala, and the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

