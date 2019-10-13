Man held for murdering aged mother

An 84-year-old woman was murdered and her body buried in the premises of her house at Kollam in South Kerala, allegedly by her son over a property dispute.

The police on Sunday dug out around a-month-old buried body of Savithri Amma and subjected it to an autopsy.

Her younger son Sunil, who is accused in the murder case, was arrested by the police.

He was suspected to have killed his mother after she refused to give the family's wealth to him.

The victim's daughter had recently complained to the police that her mother was missing for over the last one month.

Subsequent probe unearthed the crime.

Sunil is suspected to be an alcoholic, said the police.