MBBS student jumps off roof of AIIMS hostel, dies

A 22-year-old medical student ended his life by jumping off the roof of a hostel in All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday evening here, police said.

The 2018 batch MBBS student, who hailed from Bangalore, was admitted in the psychiatry ward of the hospital and was undergoing treatment for some mental health problem.

He had taken an hours' break from the ward. He then apparently reached the hostel 19 roof from where he jumped, AIIMS sources said.

The incident was reported to the police at around 6 pm.

He jumped from the hostel roof and was moved to the Trauma Centre where he was declared dead during the course of treatment, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Further enquiry is underway, police said.