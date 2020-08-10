MBBS student jumps off roof of AIIMS hostel, dies

MBBS student jumps off roof of AIIMS hostel, dies

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 10 2020, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 23:52 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A 22-year-old medical student ended his life by jumping off the roof of a hostel in All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday evening here, police said.

The 2018 batch MBBS student, who hailed from Bangalore, was admitted in the psychiatry ward of the hospital and was undergoing treatment for some mental health problem.

He had taken an hours' break from the ward. He then apparently reached the hostel 19 roof from where he jumped, AIIMS sources said.

The incident was reported to the police at around 6 pm.

He jumped from the hostel roof and was moved to the Trauma Centre where he was declared dead during the course of treatment, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Further enquiry is underway, police said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AIIMS
Suicide
Delhi

What's Brewing

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

 