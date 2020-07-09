Meet the postman who walked 15 kms through forest to deliver letters for 30 years

Postman who walked 15 kms through forest for 30 years

  • Jul 09 2020, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 01:02 ist
D. Sivan photo (Twitter image)

Few would consider the job of a postman hazardous, that is until they hear the story of D. Sivan, a postman in Tamil Nadu. Sivan held his job for almost 30 years and retired last week. His job description included trekking through the dense forests of Coonoor to take post to remote parts of Singara and Marapallam. 

The postman used the Nilgiri Mountain Railway track, across slippery slopes and tunnels to deliver envelopes containing messages of love, loss, and sometimes, even precious pension money, according to reports.

Over the years, as he edged closer to retirement, the number of letters Sivan delivered became fewer and fewer, migration and internet connectivity being the innocuous culprits for this change. 

Over the years, the gentleman had been chased by elephants and boars, crossed streams and rivers, to ensure that the plantation workers living in Singara Estate received their post timely. 

It is reported that Sivan made a modest amount of Rs. 12,000 for his service. 

The story of his dedication touched many hearts and he was widely thanked for his work on social media.

Tamil Nadu
postman
Coonoor

