Militant hideout busted in Baramulla; arms seized

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 01 2019, 15:13pm ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2019, 15:29pm ist
Security forces have busted a militant hideout in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Security forces have busted a militant hideout in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized a cache of arms, ammunition and other items, including a satellite phone, police said on Sunday.

The hideout was busted in Rafiabad area of Sopore in north Kashmir, a police official said.

He said the recovery includes two AK rifles, 2000 AK rounds, three RPG rounds, two wireless sets and a satellite phone.

A case has been registered, the official said, adding that the incriminating material has been seized by the police and taken into records for further investigation.

Investigation in the matter is in progress, he added.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
militant
Comments (+)
 