Militants shoot at non-local driver in Kashmir

Militants shoot at non-local driver in Kashmir

There has been a spurt in attacks on migrant workers in Kashmir, particularly in Pulwama district in the recent dayS

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 07 2022, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 19:28 ist
In October last year, several non-local labourers and street-vendors were killed by militants across Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo

 A non-local driver was shot at and injured by militants in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

A police official said that the militants fired upon the man in the Yader area of Pulwama. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where his condition is stated to be stable.

The injured person was identified as Sonu Sharma, son of Banarsi Dar, resident of Pathankot, Punjab. Reports said soon after the attack, the area was being cordoned off by the security forces to nab the attackers.

There has been a spurt in attacks on migrant workers in Kashmir, particularly in Pulwama district in the recent days. Atleast five migrant workers were injured in Pulwama in three separate attacks by the militants in Pulwama.

Also read | 'Untold Kashmir Files': J&K police post video showing plight of Kashmiris across faiths

In October last year, several non-local labourers and street-vendors were killed by militants across Kashmir. Earlier in October 2019, 11 non-locals, including truckers, were killed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts. The attacks had created a wave of fear and anger with outsiders fleeing Kashmir.

The migrant laborers constitute around 80 per cent of the work force required in constructions and development sectors in Kashmir.

Since the abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 in August 2019, militants have intermittently targeted non-local labourers in Kashmir. Even last year in October, members of the minority community too were targeted.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, which claimed responsibility for the previous killings have warned that everyone other than indigenous Kashmiris would be treated as “occupiers” if they purchase property in J&K.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Jammu and Kashmir
militants
Police
Article 370
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

 