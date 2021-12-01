Minor fire in a room of Parliament House, doused in 10 minutes

Minor fire in a Parliament room, doused in 10 minutes

IANS
  • Dec 01 2021, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 14:13 ist
According to the official, the fire broke out at 8.00 am in room no. 59 of the Parliament building. Credit: PTI Photo

 A minor fire broke out in Parliament premises on Wednesday morning, which was doused by the firemen in just 10 minutes, an official said.

According to the official, the fire broke out at 8.00 am in room no. 59 of the Parliament building.

"The fire was minor and was brought under control by 8.10 am," a fire department official told IANS.

Some tables, chairs and computers were burnt in the incident.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the official said.

Notably, the winter session of Parliament is currently underway from November 29 to December 23. The session marks the presence of all top leaders of the country.

The official informed that a fire engine is always stationed outside the Parliament to counter any untoward situation.

"This time also the information about the fire was received through a wireless and the firemen present outside immediately swung into action," he said.

Parliament is centrally located in the national capital and comes under a very high-security zone.

Parliament
India News
New Delhi
Fire

