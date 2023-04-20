Missing Indian climber found alive in Nepal

Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition in Nepal

Maloo, 34, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing on Monday

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Apr 20 2023, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 12:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing on Monday after falling into a deep crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna, has been found alive in critical condition by rescuers, his brother said on Thursday.

Maloo, 34, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing on Monday after he fell from around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III. Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

"He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive," Sudhir, his brother said.

"We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now," he added.

Maloo is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals.

He has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Nepal
Rajasthan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Kashmir's Ramadan drummers wake neighbours for 'sahri'

Kashmir's Ramadan drummers wake neighbours for 'sahri'

SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect

SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect

Trump likely won't attend trial over rape claim: lawyer

Trump likely won't attend trial over rape claim: lawyer

Non-tech firms ride to rescue of laid-off techies

Non-tech firms ride to rescue of laid-off techies

Democracy: US needs a rethink

Democracy: US needs a rethink

 