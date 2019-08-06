Modi 2.0: Most productive LS session since 1952

The first session of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government's second tenure is one of the most productive Lok Sabha sessions ever held, with Speaker Om Birla saying it was the most productive since 1952.

In the 17th Lok Sabha, more than 35 Bills were introduced, of which more than two dozen Bills passed, according to data from the PRS. The session, which began on June 17, was to conclude on July 26, but it was extended till August 7. It had 37 sittings of total 280 hours

Bills like Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill of 2019 were also passed, which is considered a bold move by the government.

Some Bills like the Triple Talaq Bill or Right to Information Bill which lapsed in the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha were also passed by this government.

While in the 16th session from 2014-2019, a maximum of 12 Bills were passed.

Most of the Bills passed in Lok Sabha were also supported in Rajya Sabha, where the NDA lacks majority as parties like Biju Janata Dal and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party supported those Bills.

Speaker Om Birla said 1,086 issues were raised by members, mostly first-timers, during the Zero hour.

Out of the 265 first time members, 229 got chance to speak during the Zero Hour, while 42 out of 46 women MPs also spoke during the same period, he said.

Though the opposition claims that the Bills are being passed in Lok Sabha without any scrutiny, and thus is a threat to democracy, it is one of the most effective Lok Sabha sessions. The Lok Sabha has worked for close to 81 hours while Rajya Sabha has worked for 60 hours to pass Bills in 2019 so far.

With inputs from PTI