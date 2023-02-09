'Modi-Adani bhai-bhai' slogan echoes as PM Modi replies to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha

'Modi-Adani bhai-bhai' echoes amid PM's address in RS

Soon after PM Modi started his address, Opposition MPs started shouting slogans and stormed to the Well of the House

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 09 2023, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 14:27 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Sansad TV

Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama on Thursday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to Motion of Thanks as "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai" slogan echoed in the Upper House. 

Soon after PM Modi started his address, Opposition MPs started shouting slogans and stormed to the Well of the House. 

Track live updates of Budget Session here

Opposition MPs also raised "we want JPC" slogans demanding the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe allegations of fraud and misconduct levelled against the Adani Goup by Hindenburg Research. 

PM Modi said, "The more you throw 'keechad', the more lotus will bloom."

More to follow...

Rajya Sabha
Narendra Modi
Indian Politics
budget session
Parliament

