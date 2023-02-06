Modi condoles loss of lives in Syria earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep anguish at the deaths and devastation caused by the earthquake in Syria.
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing at least 641 people.
Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.
Deeply pained to learn that the devastating earthquake has also affected Syria. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. We share the grief of Syrian people and remain committed to provide assistance and support in this difficult time.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023
He also condoled the loss of lives in Turkey and said India is ready to offer all possible assistance to help it cope with this tragedy.
He also condoled the loss of lives in Turkey and said India is ready to offer all possible assistance to help it cope with this tragedy.
