Modi congratulates Nepal PM Deuba for winning vote of confidence

Deuba, the 75-year-old chief of the Nepali Congress, secured 165 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives

PTI,
  • Jul 19 2021, 02:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 02:02 ist
Nepal's newly appointed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday after he won a vote of confidence in the reinstated Lower House of Parliament.

In a tweet Modi said, "Congratulations Prime Minister @DeubaSherbdr and best wishes for a successful tenure. I look forward to working with you to further enhance our unique partnership in all sectors, and strengthen our deep-rooted people-to-people ties."

Deuba, the 75-year-old chief of the Nepali Congress, secured 165 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives, the Himalayan Times reported.

As many as 249 lawmakers participated in the voting process and 83 of them voted against Deuba while one lawmaker remained neutral, it said.

