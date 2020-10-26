Modi, RSS allowed China to occupy our territory: Rahul

Modi government, RSS allowed China to occupy Indian territory: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul said even Bhagwat knew the truth about Chinese intrusion but was “scared” to face it

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 26 2020, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 12:47 ist
Congress has been targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of Chinese intrusion, accusing him of not naming China and the transgressions in Ladakh in his public interactions. Credit: PTI

Rahul Gandhi has targeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on the issue of Chinese intrusion in Ladakh, accusing him and the Modi government of allowing China to capture Indian territory.

Rahul said even Bhagwat knew the truth about Chinese intrusion but was “scared” to face it.

“Deep inside, Mr Bhagwat knows the truth. He is just scared to face it. The truth is China has taken our land and the Government of India & RSS have allowed it,” the former Congress President said responding to the RSS chief customary Vijaya Dashmi speech.

Read | India has responded effectively to China: RSS

In his speech on Sunday, Bhagwat had admitted the Chinese intrusion but claimed that India’s firm response had shocked China.

“India stood firmly. China was shocked at the response given by India. The setback — economically and strategically — was good enough. China would not have anticipated it,” the RSS chief had said.

Congress has been targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of Chinese intrusion, accusing him of not naming China and the transgressions in Ladakh in his public interactions.

Congress has also been demanding restoration of status quo ante along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh to the position as it existed in April 2020.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
China
Narendra Modi
BJP
RSS
Mohan Bhagwat
Rahul Gandhi

What's Brewing

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

Amid Covid-19, startups shift to garages & living rooms

Amid Covid-19, startups shift to garages & living rooms

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

The 2021 Roma is the most perfect Ferrari on the road

The 2021 Roma is the most perfect Ferrari on the road

The Lead: Understanding BS-VI standard

The Lead: Understanding BS-VI standard

 