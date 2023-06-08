Modi govt overhauled India's health infrastructure: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said in the last nine years, the Modi government has overhauled the country's health infrastructure from primary to tertiary level while ensuring free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh for the poor.

In tweets, Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has embraced a future where healthcare is no longer a privilege.

"'In #9YearsOfHealthForAll' India overhauled its health infrastructure from primary to tertiary level while ensuring free treatment up to ₹5 lakh for the poor," he said.

In #9YearsOfHealthForAll PM@narendramodi Ji has harnessed the transformative power of technology making healthcare accessible. Whether it is Covid Vaccination, telemedicine, hospital registration, or accessing health records, healthcare now is at the fingertips of citizens. pic.twitter.com/YuHu4rXatf — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 8, 2023

The home minister said the prime minister has harnessed the transformative power of technology making healthcare accessible.

"Whether it is Covid Vaccination, telemedicine, hospital registration, or accessing health records, healthcare now is at the fingertips of citizens," he said.

The Modi government's major initiative for healthcare is implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme under which those eligible will have a defined benefit cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year, officials said.

This cover takes care of almost all secondary care and most of tertiary care procedures.

To ensure that nobody is left out, especially women, children and elderly, there is no cap on family size and age in the scheme.

The benefit cover also includes pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses and all pre-existing conditions are covered from day one of the policy, the officials said.

A defined transport allowance per hospitalisation is also paid to the beneficiary under the scheme.