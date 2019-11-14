Modi invites Brazil Prez to be Chief Guest at R-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formally invited President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, to attend the Republic Day ceremony in New Delhi on January 26 next year as Chief Guest.

Modi extended the invitation to Bolsonaro when they had a bilateral meeting at Brasilia late on Wednesday (Indian Standard Time), according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Brazilian President "accepted the invitation with pleasure".

Modi is on a visit to Brasilia to attend the 11th BRICS summit, which is being hosted by Bolsonaro.

Prime Minister told Brazilian President that he looked forward to discussing with him ways to enhance bilateral trade. The two leaders agreed that the Brazilian President's visit to New Delhi on the occasion of the Republic Day ceremony of India can comprehensively enhance the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Modi also outlined areas for potential investment from Brazil to India, including in areas of agricultural equipment, animal husbandry, post-harvest technologies and biofuels.

\Bolsonaro conveyed to Prime Minister that a large business delegation will accompany him to India. They also discussed other areas of India-Brazil cooperation including in space and defence sectors. Prime Minister welcomed the decision of the president to grant visa-free travel to Indian citizens.