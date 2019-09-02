Mohan Bhagwat meets Muslim leader, discuss unity

Amidst the communal tensions luring over the country, chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JuH) Maulana Syed Arshad Madani met Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The meeting was held at Keshav Kunj, headquarter of Sangh, in Delhi on Saturday, according to a Times of India report.

Citing sources, the report says, the meeting lasted for one and a half hour and can be seen as Hindu Muslim unity. "Both the sides were satisfied with the deliberations and agreed on similar interactions in future too."

Topics like mob lynching, atmosphere of anarchy, hatred, issue of NRC along with the need to ensure unity and diversity were discussed.

"We two (RSS and Jamiat) could even come on the same stage, a platform in the public, to spread this message of brotherhood but since I don't have a definite plan for it yet, I cannot say more. We will see how things pan out," said Madani.