Money laundering case: ED summons Rahul Gandhi for 3rd time on Wednesday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the ED on June 15, the third day in a row, for questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case, officials said on Tuesday.
The questioning on Tuesday, the second day of his appearance before the probe agency in the money-laundering case, continued well past 9 pm.
Read | Rahul Gandhi grilled by ED for over 8 hours in National Herald case
The 51-year-old former Congress chief is expected to leave the agency office on the APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi after some time.
Officials said he has been called again as the questioning and the recording of a statement are taking a long time.
Gandhi arrived at the ED headquarters, accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his questioning began at 11:30 am. After a session of about four hours, he took a break for about an hour at around 3:30 pm and went home. He rejoined the questioning around 4:30 pm.
The MP from Wayanad in Kerala spent over 10 hours at the federal agency's office on Monday, where he was questioned and his statement was recorded.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs
The role of food and nutrition in recovery
How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest
Staring at yourself on Zoom chats may worsen your mood
Pollution may cut life expectancy by 10 years in Delhi
Mothers face 'heat' of climate change in Jacobabad
Conversations with cultural icons