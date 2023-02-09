More you throw 'keechad', the more lotus will bloom, says Modi in Rajya Sabha amid protesting Opposition

More you throw 'keechad', more lotus to bloom: PM in RS

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 09 2023, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 14:51 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Rajya Sabha. Credit: IANS Photo

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his reply to the Motion of Thanks, Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama on Thursday,

Soon after PM Modi started his address, Opposition MPs started shouting slogans and stormed to the Well of the House.

Track live updates of Budget Session here

"The more you throw 'keechad', the more lotus will bloom," said Modi to the protesting Opposition.

"BJP worked to empower people," said Modi highlighting achievements of the government.

Opposition echoed the Upper House with "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai" slogans while Modi's address.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

