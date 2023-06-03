Most pained, anguished: Sonia Gandhi on Odisha train disaster

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said she was pained and anguished by a horrific train accident in Odisha and extended condolences to the bereaved families.
At least 261 people were killed and nearly 1,000 injured in the crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore on Friday.
"I am most pained and anguished by the terrible train disaster in Odisha," Gandhi said in a statement.
"I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to all the bereaved families," the chairperson of the Congress's parliamentary party added.
