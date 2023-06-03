Most pained, anguished: Sonia on Odisha train disaster

Most pained, anguished: Sonia Gandhi on Odisha train disaster

At least 261 people were killed and nearly 1,000 injured in the crash

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2023, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 14:45 ist
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said she was pained and anguished by a horrific train accident in Odisha and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

At least 261 people were killed and nearly 1,000 injured in the crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore on Friday.

Read | Train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuates noise from electric saws

"I am most pained and anguished by the terrible train disaster in Odisha," Gandhi said in a statement.

"I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to all the bereaved families," the chairperson of the Congress's parliamentary party added.

