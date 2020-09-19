mother of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar passes away

Sulochana Subrahmanyam, mother of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, passed away on Saturday.

Jaishankar informed about the demise of his mother in a tweet, along with a picture of her.

"Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness," he said.

Jaishankar also shared a picture of his mother who was in her late 80s.

She is survived by her sons -- Jaishankar, S Vijay Kumar and Sanjay Subrahmanyam.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP leader Ram Madhav, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant were among those who condoled Subrahmanyam's demise.

Her husband K Subrahmanyam, who was a noted strategic affairs expert and was known as the father of India's nuclear doctrine, died in February 2011.