MP gets Rs 1,280 crore from Centre under Jal Jeevan Mission

In a bid to provide adequate drinking water to rural households, the Centre has approved Rs 1,280 crore for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Madhya Pradesh for 2020-21, an official said on Thursday.

The state government had presented an annual action plan on drinking water and sanitation aimed at providing adequate drinking water to rural households in the state, said Malay Shrivastava, principal secretary of the public health engineering department.

"We made a presentation before the national committee on June 9. As per the plan, we will provide 1.80 lakh water tap connections in June, followed by 3.60 lakh in the next quarter and 7.20 lakh and 14.5 lakh in subsequent quarters," he said.

The Centre on Wednesday approved Rs 1,280 crore for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the state in 2020 -21, the senior official said.

With an amount of Rs 244.95 crore as unspent balance and this year's Central allocation and matching state share, Rs 3,093 crore will be available with the state this year, a release here stated.

The JJM, implemented by the ministry of Jal Shakti in partnership with states, aims to provide adequate drinking water of prescribed quality on regular and long-term basis to every rural household in the country by 2024.

The state has planned to have 100 per cent functional household tap water connection (FHTC) by 2023-24.

Out of 1.21 crore rural households in the state, 13.52 lakh have already been given tap connections, while the state government plans to provide connections to 26.27 lakh homes in 2020-21.