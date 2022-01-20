MP police start replacing non-Hindi words from its use

MP police start replacing non-Hindi words from its use

There are around 350 words which will be replaced with its Hindi version

  • Jan 20 2022, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 10:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nearly two months after the Madhya Pradesh government signalled to root out the Urdu and Persian words being used by the state police department to simplify the language, the process has started.

Sources in state Home Department said the process has started after the department recently issued an order to replace the words from other language which are not in use with its Hindi version in the police proceedings.

Madhya Police issued a letter earlier on Tuesday asking senior police officers from districts to submit suggestions within a week about replacing non-Hindi words in the official lexicon.

The state Home Minister Narottam Mishra last month had announced to replace the words from other languages which are not in use use with Hindi words in the police proceedings.

According to sources in the police department, there are around 350 words which will be replaced with its Hindi version.

