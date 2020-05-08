Mumbai's COVID-19 cases climb to 11,967; death toll 462

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 08 2020, 21:31 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 21:34 ist
Workers set up an isolation centre during a nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai. AFP

With as many as 748 persons testing coronavirus positive in Mumbai on Friday, the number of COVID-19 patients in the city jumped to 11,967, while the death toll reached 462 as 25 more persons succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As 154 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, the number of recovered patients also grew to 2,589, it said in a release.

As many as 462 new suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted to various hospitals in the city, the BMC said.

The civic body said that of the 748 new positive cases reported in Mumbai on Friday, 206 had tested positive at various private labs between May 4 and 6.

