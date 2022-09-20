Muslim intellectuals meet RSS chief Bhagwat

Muslim intellectuals meet RSS chief Bhagwat, discuss plan to strengthen communal harmony in country

Wide range discussions were held on strengthening communal harmony and improving intra-community relations during the two-hour-long meeting

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 20 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 22:19 ist
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

A group of Muslim intellectuals, including former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi and former Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung, recently met RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and chalked out a plan to strengthen communal harmony in the country, sources said on Tuesday.

Former Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Lt General (retd) Zamiruddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui, and philanthropist Saeed Shervani were also present in the closed-door meeting recently held at Udasin Ashram, the temporary office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), sources said.

Wide range discussions were held on strengthening communal harmony and improving intra-community relations during the two-hour-long meeting, sources said.

Both Bhagwat and the group of intellectuals agreed that without strengthening communal harmony and reconciliation among communities, the country cannot progress, sources present in the meeting told PTI.

"Both sides appreciated the need for communal harmony and to remove differences and misunderstandings among communities. A plan was chalked out to pursue this initiative," sources said.

The discussions also revolved around on following a Gandhian approach for the overall well-being of the country, they added.

In September 2019, Bhagwat had met Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind head Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, at the RSS office here and discussed a host of issues, including strengthening unity between Hindus and Muslims and incidents of mob lynching.

The meeting was coordinated by Ram Lal, Sangh's senior functionary and former organisational secretary of the BJP.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mohan Bhagwat
India News
RSS

What's Brewing

ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct

ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct

Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' India's entry for Oscars

Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' India's entry for Oscars

Woody Allen's representative rubbishes retirement claim

Woody Allen's representative rubbishes retirement claim

Royal family releases unseen pic of Queen after funeral

Royal family releases unseen pic of Queen after funeral

The challenges automakers face with humanoid robots

The challenges automakers face with humanoid robots

 