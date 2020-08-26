MWCD invites nominations for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021

The Women and Child Development Ministry has invited nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 from children, individuals and institutions for their outstanding contribution in the field of child welfare and development.

In a statement, the Women and Child Development Ministry said the awards are given by the President of India in Darbar Hall, Rashtrapati Bhavan in the week preceding the Republic Day every year.

"The detailed guidelines of the same may be seen on the exclusive portal/website for awards. Only online application forms submitted by applicants will be entertained. Forms submitted through any other mode will not be considered for the awards," the statement said.

The Ministry clarified that some awards conferred in the name of NGO Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW), National Bravery Awards by a private organisation are not recognised by the Ministry and it is not in any way associated with them.

This year, the last date for receipt of application forms has been extended to September 15, it said.

The Prime Minister also felicitates the awardees of the Bal Shakti Puraskar, who also take part in the Republic Day parade on Rajpath, the statement said.