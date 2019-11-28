Naidu to appraise Prez and PM over Amravati

The former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu would meet the President of India and Prime minister to appraise them of the neglect of his dream project Amaravati by YS Jaganmohan Reddy government.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of his tour to Amaravati on Thursday the TDP supremo said that he would sensitise national level leaders about "Jungle law" going on in the state.

"First of all 5cr people of the state and then national leaders have to understand what is going on. Then I seek their support. I created Hyderabad and maximum revenue comes from it. We have to create wealth first. So I will meet PM and President and sensitize them on this matter," Naidu said.

Stones Pelted

Stones were pelted on Naidu 's convoy while he was on a tour to the capital region along with party leaders. The incident occurred shortly after Naidu began his tour from his riverside home in Undavalli.

A group of about fifty supporters of YSRCP threw stones and footwear on the bus in which he was travelling. While windscreen of the bus was broken a slipper almost hot party MLC Angara Rammohan. However, the police immediately swung into action and controlled the situation.

In Venkatayapalem TDP and YSRCP supporters clashed when police objected the entry of convoy saying that permission of entry was given only to Uddandarayunipalem.

In Uddandarayunipalem village where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for Amaravati, Naidu prayed at the mound of soil that was collected from 33 rivers and holy places at the time of the foundation of Amaravati.

He went around the capital where construction has come to a grinding halt in the past six months. "One minister compares Amaravati to a burial ground. I wonder who gave them the right to damage the brand image of Amaravati," Naidu rued.

A farmer Muppavarapu Venkatrao from Mandadam village who gave one acre of land inland pooling said that Naidu's visit rekindled their hopes on Amaravati. Few even refuted allegations of YSRCP that only Kamma caste benefitted from the capital move.