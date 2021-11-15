Naqvi slams Congress for its criticism of ordinances on CBI, ED directors' tenure

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday hit out at the Congress for its criticism over the government bringing ordinances by which the tenure of CBI and ED directors could be further extended, saying those who do such "negative and destructive politics" only harm themselves.

The tenure of the directors of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate can now be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years, according to two ordinances brought in by the government on Sunday.

In both cases, an extension of a year each for three years can be given to the directors after clearance by the committees constituted for their appointments, according to the ordinances.

Also read: Anger in Opposition camp over ordinances on ED, CBI directors' tenure, to raise issue in Parliament

The Congress on Sunday attacked the Centre over its move to issue the ordinances, saying the government has used the two agencies as "henchmen" who are now being rewarded so that "malicious prosecution" is used to silence dissenting voices.

Slamming the Congress, Naqvi said those who hurl accusations should have at least some positivity.

"Isi tarah ke aaropon ke mantar ne Congress ko choomantar kar diya hai (Due to its mantra of making such accusations, Congress is disappearing)," the Minority Affairs Minister told reporters at an event here when asked about the Congress' attack.

"Those who do such negative and destructive politics only harm themselves," he said.

The Centre's move, which drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, comes close on the heels of the Supreme Court saying that extension of tenure of officers who have attained the age of superannuation should only be granted in rare and exceptional cases and for a short duration.

The apex court stated this in a matter related to the extension granted in 2020 to Enforcement Directorate chief SK Mishra, a 1984-batch IRS officer who is due to retire on November 17.

Check out latest videos from DH: