National emblem to sit atop Parliament building, replace spire: Report

The spire that was initially meant to be at the top of the new Parliament building will be replaced with the country’s national emblem, according to the latest tender provided on the construction of the building, according to a Hindustan Times report.

While the tendering process is still underway, a Housing and Urban affairs Ministry official told the publication that the new design with the state emblem has been finalised.

HCP Design Planning and Management Private Limited who are redesigning Delhi’s Central Vista, displayed the emblem instead of the spire in a recent presentation on the design, the publication reported.

“We have narrowed down on the 17th version, and I think that’s the final one,” the company reportedly said in the presentation.

The new Parliament building will be approximately 60,000 square meters, and will be located on plot number 118 of the Parliament House, and is expected to be ready for use by 2022. However, the year of completion may be pushed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It will have sculptures of parliamentarians and images representing the diversity of India. At one side of the Constitution Hall will be the Constitution gallery, where the Constitution will be displayed,” HCP's presentation cited, the report elucidated.

The structure of the new building is said to be triangular and will have 120 offices. Six entrances will be constructed for the public, Members of Parliament, VIPs such as the Speaker and Vice President.

The emblem, drawn from the Lion Capital of Ashoka, consists of four lions facing four directions, and dates back to around 250 BC.