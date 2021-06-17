National helpline launched to report cyber frauds

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday operationalised a national helpline 155260 and reporting platform for preventing financial loss due to cyber fraud.

The national helpline and reporting platform will provide a mechanism for persons cheated in cyber frauds to report such cases to prevent loss of their hard-earned money.

This is in line with the Modi government's commitment to provide a safe and secure digital payments eco-system, the ministry said in a statement.

The helpline was soft-launched on April 01, 2021.

The helpline and its reporting platform has been made operational by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, with active support and cooperation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all major banks, Payment Banks, Wallets and Online Merchants.

More to follow...