1 infant injured in fire at a hospital in Rajasthan

An infant suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out in the neonatal care unit of the Alwar district hospital in Rajasthan on Tuesday, an official said.

The infant has been referred to a hospital in Jaipur.

"The fire broke out in a radiant warmer which was connected with oxygen. There were 15 infants in the ward when the incident occurred," Chief Medical and Health Officer OP Meena said.

He said the other infants have been shifted to another unit.

Radiant warmers are body warming devices and are used to maintain body temperature of babies.

Police said that the fire was doused in time.

