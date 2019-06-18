34 Pak migrants granted Indian citizenship in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Jaipur,
  • Jun 18 2019, 18:54pm ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2019, 19:44pm ist
The Rajasthan government has granted Indian citizenship to 34 Pakistani migrants living in the state for more than a decade. (PTI Photo)

The Rajasthan government has granted Indian citizenship to 34 Pakistani migrants living in the state for more than a decade, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said 34 migrants have been granted Indian citizenship in June 2019.

He said they have been living in the country for over a decade.

The displaced include 19 from Barmer, 10 from Pali and five from Jalore district, he added.

A total of 79 Pak migrants have been given Indian citizenship from January 1 to June 17 this year, Swarup said. 

