AAP new hope of Indians: Kejriwal on 10th anniversary

AAP new hope of Indians: Kejriwal on party's 10th anniversary

The AAP was founded in November 26, 2012, by Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 26 2022, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 11:28 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party, which marked its 10th foundation day on Saturday, scripted many histories in Indian politics with the love of the citizens.

The AAP was founded in November 26, 2012, by Kejriwal. He chose to float the party on this day as the Constitution of India was adopted on this day in 1949.

"Aam Aadmi Party was established 10 years ago on this day. In these 10 years, with the immense love of the public and efforts of the workers, the party created many histories in Indian politics," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Today, the Aam Aadmi Party has become the new hope of the people of the country. We are trustworthy," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party
AAP
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species

UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species

Make way for food miniacs

Make way for food miniacs

'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy

'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy

‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me

Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me

 