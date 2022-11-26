AAP new hope of Indians: Kejriwal on party's 10th anniversary

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party, which marked its 10th foundation day on Saturday, scripted many histories in Indian politics with the love of the citizens.

The AAP was founded in November 26, 2012, by Kejriwal. He chose to float the party on this day as the Constitution of India was adopted on this day in 1949.

"Aam Aadmi Party was established 10 years ago on this day. In these 10 years, with the immense love of the public and efforts of the workers, the party created many histories in Indian politics," Kejriwal tweeted.

10 साल पहले आज ही के दिन आम आदमी पार्टी की स्थापना हुई थी। इन 10 सालों में जनता के बेशुमार प्यार और कार्यकर्ताओं की मेहनत से पार्टी ने भारतीय राजनीति में कई इतिहास रचे। आज आम आदमी पार्टी देश की जनता की नई उम्मीद बन चुकी है, विश्वास बन चुकी है। pic.twitter.com/SHV97E6ru3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2022

"Today, the Aam Aadmi Party has become the new hope of the people of the country. We are trustworthy," he added.