AAP to display anti-Modi posters in 11 languages across India on March 30

AAP to display anti-Modi posters across India

Last week, posters reading "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" (remove Modi, save India) appeared on walls and electricity poles across the national capital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 28 2023, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 14:41 ist
AAP supporters during a public meeting of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party will be displaying posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 11 languages across the country on March 30, party's state convener Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will display posters in states across the country on March 30. All state units of the party have been asked to paste posters in their respective states. The posters have been printed in 11 languages," Rai, the Delhi AAP chief and environment minister, told PTI.

Also read | Free power scheme: Kejriwal govt smells conspiracy, orders audit of discoms

Last week, posters reading "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" (remove Modi, save India) appeared on walls and electricity poles across the national capital following which the police arrested six people and registered 49 FIRs.

The BJP had retaliated by pasting "Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao" (remove Kejriwal, save Delhi) posters across the national capital.

AAP
Narendra Modi
BJP
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Indian Politics

