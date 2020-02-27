AAP's Tahir Hussain denies involvement in killing of IB staffer

As allegations were made against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain following the killing of Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant Ankit Sharma in Delhi, he on Thursday claimed innocence and said that he and his family were evacuated from his house-cum-factory after rioters had captured it.

On Wednesday, IB officer Ankit's father Ravindra Sharma alleged that Hussain was behind the killing of his son, who he said was dragged into the building while locals also claimed that stones and petrol bombs were thrown from the roof of the five-storey building owned by Hussain.

Following Ravindra's remarks, BJP's Kapil Mishra and other leaders too pointed fingers at Hussain, claiming that a video footage showed Hussain leading rioters.

Video footage of the building's rooftop showed that there were a number of petrol bombs. In some rooms, polythene packets with acid were also seen.

In a video released on social media, Hussain said that the allegations against him were false and since Mishra's "inciting speech" on Sunday, the north-east Delhi was in the grip of violence.

"The same happened here at my building too on Tuesday. A group of rioters forcibly entered my building. They broke the main gate and then door of the building. I called police several times, which reached the spot after some hours. They conducted searches in the building and all people were cleared. I and my family were asked to move to a safer place," he said.

Hussain said that he asked the police not to leave the house as he feared that rioters may re-occupy the building. However, he claimed, police later left the place and the rioters returned to launch attacks from there.

"I am very distressed by what has happened and want you to know that I am a peaceful Indian Muslim and will always work for the country and Hindu-Muslim relations. Please believe me," he said.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that AAP has been saying that any person, be it from any party or religion, action must be taken against them if guilty. "Hussain has already given his statement in which he said that he gave all details to police about the mob entering his house during the violence. He had asked police for protection. Police came eight hours late and rescued him and his family from his house," he said.