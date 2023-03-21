Adani issue: Opposition unfurls huge 'We want JPC' banner in Parliament during protest, skips meet by Dhankhar

Stepping up its demand for Joint Parliamentary Committee on Adani affair, MPs from 17 Opposition parties on Tuesday held a unique protest in Parliament, hanging a banner with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani from the first floor of the building.

The parties also did not attend a meeting of floor leaders called by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to break the logjam in the House, saying there was no point in the meeting with the government “disrupting” the proceedings. Dhankhar took exception to the absence of the parties, saying it was “unwholesome and inappropriate”.

At 11:30 am, Leaders of BJP, YSRCP and TDP were present; however Floor Leaders of other Parties did not attend. — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) March 21, 2023

As both the Houses were adjourned minutes after they were convened at 11 AM, Opposition MPs came to the SBI office on the first floor of Parliament with posters that read 'Modani, We Want JPC' and shouted slogans like 'Modi, Adani bhai bhai, desh bechkar ghai malai' (Modi and Adani are brothers. Together, they sold the country). SBI has given loans to Adani Group.

MPs from parties like Congress, AAP, BRS, DMK, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, NCP and SP among others hung a huge banner from the first floor with images of Modi and Adani, which had a tagline 'We Want JPC'. Trinamool MPs did not join them but held a separate protest on the Adani issue.

This was the fourth protest action by the joint Opposition since the start of the second leg of Budget Session on March 13. Earlier, it held a march to the Enforcement Directorate in a bid to file a complaint against Adani Group, a human chain and a 'Gandhian Satyagraha' in Parliament premises and there are plans to approach the President on the issue.

Separately, Opposition floor leaders in Rajya Sabha also chose not to attend a meeting called by the Chairman at 11:30 am to break the logjam and ensure smooth functioning of Parliament. Opposition leaders, including those from DMK, BRS and AAP, said the government through its action has made it clear that they don't intend to run the House by setting up a JPC and there was no meaning to any such a meeting.

Dhankhar had called Kharge to speak in the House but a sloganeering BJP MPs disrupted the House demanding apology from Rahul Gandhi for his 'democracy in danger' remarks in London, prompting Dhankhar to adjourn the House but only after announcing that he was calling floor leaders for a meeting.

After the meeting, Dhankhar tweeted that only BJP, YSR Congress and TDP attended the meeting. He said Congress Chief Whip and DMK floor leader Tiruchi Siva met him before the meeting and conveyed that the Opposition would not be attending the meeting.

In spite of this, there was absence of leaders from INC, AITC, DMK, AAP, BJD, RJD, CPI (M), JD(U), AIADMK, NCP, SP, SS, CPI, TRS, AGP and others except BJP, YSRCP and TDP. — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) March 21, 2023

The “Chairman indicated to these two leaders that this will be unwholesome and inappropriate and his feelings be conveyed to the leaders. In spite of this, there was absence of leaders from INC, AITC, DMK, AAP, BJD, RJD, CPI (M), JD(U), AIADMK, NCP, SP, SS, CPI, TRS, AGP and others except BJP, YSRCP and TDP”, Dhankhar’s office tweeted.

Logjam in Rajya Sabha, the Upper House & House of Elders, for last few days has been unfortunate and the meeting was convened to overcome this. — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) March 21, 2023

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "why is the Government stalling discussions in the Parliament? Is it not the responsibility of the Government to run the house and address issues of national interest? If there is ‘Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas’, why run away from debate, Prime Minister Saab?"

Why is the Government stalling discussions in the Parliament? Is it not the responsibility of the Government to run the house and address issues of national interest? If there is ‘Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas’, why running away from debate, PM Saab? — Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha (@LoPIndia) March 21, 2023

Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "This morning...Kharge-ji was given permission by the Chairman to speak. He got up to do so but was not allowed by sloganeering BJP MPs. Chairman then adjourned RS. How can the logjam be broken if the Modi government behaves like this."

This morning Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, @kharge ji was given permission by the Chairman to speak. He got up to do so but was not allowed by sloganeering BJP MPs. Chairman then adjourned RS. How can the logjam be broken if Modi Govt behaves like this. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 21, 2023

A senior Opposition floor manager told DH that the BJP was not realising that their protest against Rahul was only making the Congress leader more popular and helping the Opposition raise the Adani issue in a stronger way.