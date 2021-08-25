All you need to know about the Narayan Rane 'slap' remark case

Union Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Minister and senior BJP leader Narayan Rane’s controversial remarks on Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has sparked off a row.

FIRs, clash, arrest and finally bail, a lot has happened following Rane’s comment. Here’s everything you need to know about it:

Narayan Rane’s remark

During his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in adjoining Raigad district, on Monday, Rane made this controversial remark about Thackeray.

Rane said, “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap."

Also Read | Shiv Sena gets a booster dose but Narayan Rane will hit back

Shiv Sena, BJP activists clash near Rane's residence

Soon after Rane made the ‘slap remark’ about Shiv Sena President, activists of the Shiv Sena's youth wing organised a protest against him on Tuesday.

The protest soon turned into a clash after BJP workers gathered outside Rane's residence to support their party leader. According to officials, activists from both sides shouted slogans and pelted stones at each other, following which police used lathi0-charge to disperse them.

After the protests and clash, heavy police security was deployed outside Rane’s Mumbai residence.

Reactions of political leaders

“Rane has lost his mental balance,” said Shiv Sena MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Vinayak Raut, adding, “The Jan Aashirwad Yatra was with a good motive and purpose…that purpose is now lost.”

NCP leader Jayant Patil said, "The language used by Union minister Narayan Rane is condemnable. It also shows what kind of cabinet colleagues Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gathered around him.”

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil distanced himself from Rane’s comment and said, “I am not defending Rane's comments, but I will also not express regret.

Supporting his cabinet colleague, Ramdas Athawale said, "Rane only meant that Thackeray is not doing anything for the development of Maharashtra and he seldom steps out of his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai to understand the problems faced by the people. Rane meant that such a chief minister does not have the right to occupy the chair. This was his feeling.”

"Rane didn't mean to insult the chief minister. He will clear his stand on this issue,” Athawale noted.

Also Read — With 'Rajneeti' clip, Rane's son hints at retribution

Demand to remove Rane from Union Ministry

Shiv Sena MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Vinayak Raut wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded recently inducted Rane’s removal from the union council of ministers.

In his letter, he wrote, “Such kind of language is an insult to the Prime Minister as well,” adding, "I believe a person like Rane, who forgets the post he is representing, has no right to continue on it. It is my humble request to you to seek his resignation and remove him from your cabinet.”

Rane’s arrest followed by bail

For his “tight slap” remark, Rane faced four FIRs against him from different parts of Maharashtra. The FIRs registered at Mahad police station were under IPC sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief).

Later in the afternoon of August 24, he was arrested by Ratnagiri police and taken to Mahad in Raigad district.

On that day, Rane was produced before Judicial Magistrate Shaikhbabaso S Patil at 9.45 pm. The Court granted him bail on a surety of Rs 15,000. He has also been asked to present himself at the Mahad police station on August 30 and September 13.

Also Read — Shiv Sena likens Narayan Rane to 'balloon with holes'

'Arrest justified, custodial interrogation unnecessary'

A court at Mahad in Maharashtra while granting bail to Rane said his arrest over his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was “justified”, but his custodial interrogation was not necessary. The order was passed by the court late Tuesday night and a detailed copy of it was made available on Wednesday.

The court noted that while a few sections under which Rane was booked were non-bailable, they were not punishable with life or death.

Nashik police summon Rane

Nashik police have issued a notice to Union minister Narayan Rane, asking him to appear before them for questioning on September 2 in connection with an FIR registered against him over his remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an official said on Wednesday.

As per the notice, Rane has been directed to remain present before the investigation officer - police inspector Ananda Wagh - at 12 pm on September 2 at the Cyber police station in Nashik city.

(With inputs from agencies)

Check out DH's latest videos: