Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma removed as BJP star campaigners: EC

Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday removed Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma from the list of star campaigners of the BJP for Delhi Assembly elections following their controversial comments.

Last Saturday, the EC had imposed a 48-hour campaign ban on BJP's Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra for his comments against anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters in Shaheen Bagh and describing the February 8 polls as an "India vs Pakistan" contest.

Thakur has run into trouble for his "shoot the traitors" sloganeering in a campaign meeting on Monday while Verma stoked a controversy on Tuesday claiming that lakhs of people are coming to the anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh and they could enter one's house to rape and murder their sisters and daughters.

"Election Commission has ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh (Verma) from the list of star campaigners of BJP for the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect and until further orders," an official statement said.

Both the BJP leaders were among the 40 star campaigners for the party for Delhi polls. The expenses incurred on the campaign by star campaigners are not accounted in individual candidates' poll expenses. It is accounted in the party's expenses, which have no limit.

A show cause notice was issued to Thakur giving him time till 12 noon on Thursday to explain his position failing which the Commission was to make a decision without any further reference to him. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer had submitted a report to the EC on his comments.

Officials said the EC will decide on further action like banning the duo from campaigning for a specific period after considering their representations.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister and BJP election in-charge Prakash Javadekar said the party will submit an application. He did not provide any further explanation when asked about the EC's move to remove the BJP leaders as star campaigners. “We are a thinking party. We take note of such things. We run our campaign on positivity,” he said.

Javadekar said the BJP is campaigning on how the AAP government is putting a spanner in development works and these leaders were also highlighting these aspects.

Earlier in the day, Verma, claimed that he has received a threat call from an unknown person. He tweeted with the screenshot of the number from which he received a call at 8:11 am. "Got a threat cal in the morning from this number. Filing a police complaint," he said in a tweet.

On Monday in a campaign meeting in Rithala, Thakur was seen clapping his hands and chanting, "desh ke gaddaron ko (traitors of the country)..." to which the crowd responded, "goli maaro saalon ko (shoot them all)". The video had went viral on social media.

Verma told a news agency on Tuesday that "lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). That fire can now enter Delhi's houses any time. People of Delhi will have to take think and take a decision. These people can enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters and kill them." Another video of Verma also surfaced in which he was heard saying that once the BJP government is in power, all mosques that had come up on the government land in his constituency will be razed.

As the campaigning gathers pace, the BJP has been upping its ante on Shaheen Bagh with several leaders from BJP president J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah to local leaders continuously referring to the protest held here.