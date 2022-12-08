Arvind Kejriwal declares AAP a national party

Arvind Kejriwal declares Aam Aadmi Party a national party

He extolled the AAP's performance in Gujarat, where the party has won 40 lakh votes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 08 2022, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 17:35 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday declared the Aam Aadmi Party as a national party.

"Today, the AAP has become a national party. Results of Gujarat elections have come and the party has become a national party. 10 years ago AAP was a small party, now it has governments in 2 states and has become a national party," he said in a video address to party workers.

He extolled the AAP's performance in Gujarat, where the party has won 40 lakh votes, and hailed the party's "positive campaign" in the state.

Kejriwal said though the AAP has not won many seats in Gujarat, the votes it got helped it attain the national party status.

"I am thankful to the people of Gujarat for helping us attain the status of national party. Very few parties enjoy the status and now we are one of them. Ours is only a 10-year-old party," he said.

New entrant Aam Aadmi party (AAP) has won four Assembly seats so far and was leading on one in Gujarat where the BJP is headed for a landslide victory.

(With PTI inputs)

