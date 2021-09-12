Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as AAP national convenor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Sunday elected as AAP's national convenor for the third time at a time the party is hoping to have an impressive performance in the Assembly polls in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Kejriwal was unanimously chosen to lead the party for another five years at an online meeting of the national executive. His election for the third time comes as the party had earlier amended its Constitution to allow more than two consecutive terms for one to lead the party.

The meeting also chose Pankaj Gupta as the national secretary and ND Gupta, a Rajya Sabha MP, as national treasurer, as their "work and experience makes them the best candidates" for the posts.

The executive unanimously cleared the proposal to elect Kejriwal as national convenor as he is the "guiding light of the party since day one" and that he stood for the party and its ideology even in the most unprecedented times. "It would be the wisest decision to elect him for the third time consecutively," the executive felt.

"The meeting reinforced their belief in the fact that he is the most popular leader of the party, considering that he has won the public's mandate thrice as the Chief Minister of Delhi," a party statement said.

The national council had met on Saturday during which a 34-member national executive was elected. The executive members include senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Rakhi Birla among others.

The next national executive meeting will discuss the upcoming state Assembly elections and the current political scenario of the country.

AAP has already started its preparations for the polls in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh with Kejriwal visiting the states more than once. In UP, AAP has also started a 'tiranga yatra' in a bid to counter the BJP.

A recent survey had shown that AAP may emerge as the single largest party in Punjab, pushing the ruling Congress to the second position.

