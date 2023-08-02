Ashoka University's research paper on 2019 Lok Sabha polls sparks political row

A research paper by an Ashoka University faculty claiming “significant irregularities” in the 2019 Lok Sabha election data and the ruling BJP winning a “disproportionate share of closely contested elections” has triggered a controversy with ruling party supporters locking horns with the supporters of the “scholarly” work.

The paper 'Democratic Backsliding in the World’s Largest Democracy' by Ashoka University Assistant Professor Sabyasachi Das has also said BJP’s disproportionate win of closely contested constituencies is primarily concentrated in states ruled by the party at the time of election.

It said this trend was not visible for either the BJP or the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha election as well as for the Assembly elections which were held simultaneously with the 2019 General elections.

Scholars differed on the conclusions of the paper even as a number of them supported Das. Some claimed that the paper was “seditious” in nature and could lead to riots while others referred to the study as “solid”.

Eminent economist and former member Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Rathin Roy said there will be “some attempt at retribution because that is what petty authoritarian regimes are like – but he (Das) has done his duty with courage and we will stand in solidarity with him when that happens”.

The Ashoka University came out with a statement distancing itself from the research, as the paper attracted criticism from the section supporting the ruling BJP, saying it was “dismayed by the speculation and debate” around the paper and the university's position on its contents.

It said it encourages its faculty to carry out research, but does not direct or approve specific research projects by individual faculty members.

“Ashoka values research that is critically peer-reviewed and published in reputed journals. To the best of our knowledge, the paper in question has not yet completed a critical review process and has not been published in an academic journal. Social media activity or public activism by Ashoka faculty, students or staff in their individual capacity does not reflect the stand of the University," it said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey tweeted a response to the university, "it is fine to differ with the BJP on matters of policy but this is taking it too far…how can someone in the name of half-baked research discredit India’s vibrant poll process? How can any University allow it? Answers needed- this is not good enough a response."

However, senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor disagreed with the criticism of the paper saying, "if the Election Commission and/or the Government of India have answers available to refute these arguments, they should provide them in detail. The evidence presented does not lend itself to political attacks on a serious scholar. E.g. the discrepancy in vote tallies needs to be explained, since it can't be wished away."