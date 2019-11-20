Ayodhya: Differences in Sunni Board over review plea

Sharp differences have surfaced among the members of the Sunni Central Waqf Board (SCWB) over filing of a review petition to challenge the supreme court verdict on the Ram Temple and accepting five acre land for construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.

The supreme court, in its verdict on the Ayodhya issue, had given the disputed land to the Hindus and directed that the Board, which was the main plaintiff in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title suits, be given five acre of land at a prime location in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque.

The Board has convened a meeting to discuss the matter on November 26.

According to the sources, some members of the Board were ''against'' accepting any land in lieu of the Babri Masjid and have sharply criticised the Board chairman Zafar Faruqui for declaring that SCWB would not file a review petition.

Sources said that the Board meeting was likely to be ''stormy'' and that Faruqui could face attack from other members on the issue.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has already decided to file review petitions in the SC on this matter. At least five Muslim litigants were likely to approach the apex court with review petitions in the next few days.

Incidentally, the Sunni Board chairman faced charges of irregularities in the sale and purchase of land by the Waqf Board and the state government has already recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

Faruqui's opponents have alleged that the former's decision to accept the land and not to file a review was aimed at keeping the government in good humour to save his own skin.