Bhupinder Hooda slams Congress ahead of Haryana polls

Ahead of Haryana's assembly polls in October, senior Congress leader, Bhupinder Singh Hooda attacked the grand-old party and accused it of losing its identity after it opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI.

"When govt does something right I support them. Many of my colleagues opposed the decision to abrogate Article 370, my party has lost its way, it's not the same Congress it used to be," said Hooda at a 'Parivartan Maha Rally' in Rohtak. "When it comes to patriotism & self-respect, I'll not compromise with anyone."

There have been increasing rumours about Hooda splitting from the Congress in recent weeks, and the senior politician said that he supported the decision because 'our brothers were deployed as soldiers in Kashmir', the report added.

"I support the decision to abrogate Article 370 but I want to tell Haryana Govt that you will have to give an account of what you did in 5 years, don't hide behind this decision. Our brothers from Haryana are deployed as soldiers in Kashmir, that is why I supported it," he said.

Hooda also promised an Andhra Pradesh-like 75% job reservation for locals in Haryana if he came to power.

His son, Deepender Singh Hooda said at the rally, “We follow the path of love, growth and development. The path that the BJP has shown in the last five years is that of riots, unemployment and intolerance. Today, we have a chance to take back Haryana politics in the direction that can help the state grow."