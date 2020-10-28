BJP accuses Rahul of violating model code of conduct

BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of violating model code of conduct, shoots off complaint to EC

State BJP legal cell head S D Sanjay shot off the written complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar requesting "legal action" against Gandhi

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Oct 28 2020, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 21:26 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during an election rally, at Hisua in Nawada district, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The BJP in Bihar on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the Election Commission, charging him with violating the model code of conduct by "asking for votes" in a tweet on a polling day.

State BJP legal cell head S D Sanjay shot off the written complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar requesting "legal action" against Gandhi who also addressed a couple of rallies in the state earlier in the day.

As per the complaint, Gandhi had "issued a statement on Twitter asking for votes... today. The time for making an appeal for the first phase of polls was over 28 hours earlier".

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi does not talk about unemployment in his speeches: Rahul Gandhi

According to Sanjay, who is a former Additional Solicitor General of India, such an appeal made on the day of polling was "in utter violation of Model Code of Conduct, warranting action against him".

Polling took place for 71 constituencies of the 243- member Assembly in the first of the three-phase election on Wednesday.

The complainant also appended printouts of the three-line tweet of Gandhi, in Hindi, which said, "This time for justice, employment, farmers and labourers, may your votes be for the Grand Alliance. Best wishes for all of your for the first phase of polls in Bihar", ending with the hashtag #aajbadlegaBihar (today Bihar will undergo a change).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
BJP
Congress
Rahul Gandhi

What's Brewing

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified

Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified

 