BJP announces candidates for Pune bye-elections

BJP announces candidates for Pune bye-elections

The bye-elections have been necessitated following the death of BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 04 2023, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 15:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

 The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Hemant Rasane from Kasba Peth while Ashwini Jagtap would contest the Chinchwad seat in the Assembly bye-elections to two seats of Pune in Maharashtra. 

The bye-elections have been necessitated following the death of BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, who represented the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad, respectively. 

Ashwini Jagtap is the wife of Laxman Jagtap. 

On December 22, 2022, Tilak died of cancer. She was the great-grand-daughter-in-law of the legendary nationalist and revolutionary leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak. She was a first-time MLA and a former Mayor of Pune city. 

Also Read — BJP leader slams Visva-Bharati VC, says he is trying to project himself as close to party
 

On January 3, 2023, Jagtap died of cancer. He was a three-time MLA having won once as an Independent and twice on a BJP ticket.

It was expected that someone from the Tilak family would be considered for the nomination from Kasba Peth. 

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil and other local leaders met Tilak’s husband Shailesh Tilak in a surprise visit to their residence at Kesariwada. 

Fadnavis and Patil held a close-door meeting with Shailesh Tilak and son Kunal Tilak but what transpired in the meeting is not yet known. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bharatiya Janata Party
BJP
Pune
Maharashtra
India News
India Politics
Devendra Fadnavis

What's Brewing

The case of the missing Dallas Zoo animals

The case of the missing Dallas Zoo animals

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

India batters in a spin

India batters in a spin

In pics | A peek into Kiara & Sidharth’s wedding venue

In pics | A peek into Kiara & Sidharth’s wedding venue

Why ‘The White Lotus’ remix has become a club anthem

Why ‘The White Lotus’ remix has become a club anthem

Hiss Highness: The snakes of Agumbe

Hiss Highness: The snakes of Agumbe

Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days

Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

 