'BJP attacks opponents taking out rallies in Tripura'

BJP attacks opponents seeking to take out rallies in Tripura; TMC woman MP not spared: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee was referring to the attack on Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev allegedly by BJP workers in Tripura

PTI
PTI, Siliguri,
  • Oct 24 2021, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 20:05 ist
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the BJP of beating up political opponents if they dare to take out rallies in Tripura, and claimed that even a woman MP is not spared.

She was referring to the attack on Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev allegedly by BJP workers in Tripura during a public outreach programme near Agartala on Friday. The TMC seeks to dislodge the saffron party from power in the North-eastern state in the 2023 assembly election.

Denying the BJP's claims of violence on its workers in West Bengal, the TMC supremo said, "There is peace in West Bengal and it is not the peace of the graveyard."

"In contrast look at the happenings in your state (Tripura). Whoever dares to take out rallies opposing the BJP is hit with sticks. They don't even allow the injured TMC workers to be treated at a hospital. A young party worker was thrashed and he had to be rushed to the SSKM Hospital (in Kolkata)," Banerjee said at a rally in Siliguri.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
India News
TMC

Related videos

What's Brewing

ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan LIVE: Rohit, Rahul depart in quick succession

ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan LIVE: Rohit, Rahul depart in quick succession

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

 